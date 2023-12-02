Glenview Trust Co Sells 43 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $980.52. The company had a trading volume of 321,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,635. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $941.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

