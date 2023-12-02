Glenview Trust Co Sells 4,413 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 372.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in FedEx by 13,333.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.5% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $280,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

