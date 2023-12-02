Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GMRE
Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Stock Up 3.0 %
GMRE opened at $10.34 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $677.67 million, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.00%.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
See Also
