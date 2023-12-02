Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 28th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.39 million, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

