GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Update

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Wagner bought 104,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $537,047.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,079 shares in the company, valued at $537,047.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 459.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after buying an additional 2,160,541 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,866,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 159.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.30.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

