Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.01% of Graco worth $1,606,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

