Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $833.07

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 833.07 ($10.52) and traded as low as GBX 793.10 ($10.02). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 809.20 ($10.22), with a volume of 1,078,681 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.26) to GBX 950 ($12.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 977.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 8,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($11.30), for a total transaction of £73,542.15 ($92,891.44). 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

