Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 79,247 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 278,439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,269,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,131,000 after purchasing an additional 440,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,461,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,497,000 after purchasing an additional 237,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

