Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

