Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Itron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Itron by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,631,000 after buying an additional 3,334,060 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $20,846,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Itron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $14,519,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of ITRI opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $79.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

