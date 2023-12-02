Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 27,434 Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDW. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 50.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $514,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,824,429.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

