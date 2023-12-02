Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,126 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $219.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.38 and a 200 day moving average of $193.63. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $156.76 and a 12 month high of $219.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.