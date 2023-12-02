Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $37.77 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

