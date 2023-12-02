Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 27,693 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 30.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity at TransUnion
In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TransUnion Stock Performance
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
TransUnion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TransUnion
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.