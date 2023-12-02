Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 27,693 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 30.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

