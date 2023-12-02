Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 27,693 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 30.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 64.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.
Insider Transactions at TransUnion
In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TransUnion Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSE TRU opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransUnion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -32.81%.
About TransUnion
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
