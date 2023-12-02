Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.56 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1,330.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 2.3 %

WERN stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

