Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $672,750. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.96. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -20.95%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

