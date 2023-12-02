Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.80. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.37 and a 52-week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.