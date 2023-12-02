Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.85 Million in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Itron as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $69.04 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

