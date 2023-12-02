Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,587 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of MillerKnoll worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 170.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLKN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLKN

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.