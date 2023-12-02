Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 9,198 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.80. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.37 and a 52-week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

