Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,128 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Orion were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 1,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Orion in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Orion S.A. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.57 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s payout ratio is presently 4.32%.

Orion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.