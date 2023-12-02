Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,705 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PROG by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PROG by 5.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PROG by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PRG stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.05.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

