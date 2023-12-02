Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.55 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $16,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $30.84 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $518,922.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $518,922.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

