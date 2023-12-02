Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,774 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

