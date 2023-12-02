Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.50% of Graham worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Graham by 88.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Price Performance

Graham stock traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $637.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $600.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $585.70. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $545.00 and a 12 month high of $681.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 19.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Graham

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $607.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $364,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.