GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.61

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $5.14. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 10,817 shares.

GrainCorp Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

GrainCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.