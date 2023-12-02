GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.61

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $5.14. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 10,817 shares.
GrainCorp Stock Down 3.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.
GrainCorp Company Profile
GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.
