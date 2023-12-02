Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 28125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

