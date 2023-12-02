Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,490 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of WNS worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the first quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in WNS in the second quarter worth $80,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research cut their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NYSE WNS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

