Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,978 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded down $11.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.48. 253,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.71 and its 200-day moving average is $376.02.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,536 shares of company stock worth $2,383,259. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

