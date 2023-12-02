Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 92,006 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,006 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Neogen worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Neogen stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.55 and a beta of 1.10. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $40,445.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $382,585.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

