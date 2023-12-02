Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at $308,507,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at $308,507,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,394 shares of company stock worth $7,527,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CCOI traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.45. 364,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCOI

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.