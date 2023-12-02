Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Five9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Five9 by 43.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $79.59. 1,200,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 0.88. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

