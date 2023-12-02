Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 104,914 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of JFrog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. 968,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,896. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,041,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,003,352.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,920,200. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

