Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Mesa Laboratories worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 4,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $369,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 5.9 %

MLAB stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $206.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -457.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

See Also

