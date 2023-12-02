Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.97% of Mesa Laboratories worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 5.9 %

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.37. The company had a trading volume of 46,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -457.11%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

See Also

