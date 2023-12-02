Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Scotiabank cut Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.63. 5,210,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,256. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

