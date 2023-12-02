Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR traded up $10.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $559.61. The stock had a trading volume of 359,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,460. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total value of $2,047,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $253,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

