Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 1,183,731 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183,731 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 1.83% of MaxCyte worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,362.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,550 shares of company stock valued at $187,800 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of MXCT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 871,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 98.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

