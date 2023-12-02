Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 12,326 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.48.

SEDG traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.48. 2,746,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average is $181.57. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

