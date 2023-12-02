Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 49,047 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,047 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 3.64% of Cytosorbents worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.17. 66,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytosorbents Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

