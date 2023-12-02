Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Five9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five9 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 330,256 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Five9 by 64.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.59. 1,200,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,109. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

