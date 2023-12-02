Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.88.

SMCI stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,347. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

