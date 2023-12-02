Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wix.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after buying an additional 1,454,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wix.com by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 253,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIX traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,633. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.76 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.