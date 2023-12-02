Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,003,980 DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,003,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,407,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of DocGo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DocGo by 352.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,941 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the first quarter valued at about $5,059,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DocGo by 425.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 565,582 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 149.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 912,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 547,153 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 191.8% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 633,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 416,457 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCGO. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,193 shares of company stock valued at $148,793. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Price Performance

DocGo stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 909,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $624.44 million, a PE ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.92. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.