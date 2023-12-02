Granahan Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of OSI Systems worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

OSIS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.38. 102,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $139.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $377,377.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,565.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock worth $2,424,017. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

