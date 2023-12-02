Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Qualys worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 116.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,482 shares of company stock worth $4,443,490. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $188.01. 371,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $188.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

