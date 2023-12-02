Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Zymeworks worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 214.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 178,737 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,509,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 287,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,044. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

