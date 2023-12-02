Granahan Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Rapid7 worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 522,286 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,627,000 after buying an additional 478,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,075,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. 1,065,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,765. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.08. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

