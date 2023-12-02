Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PTC worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.41. 918,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,808. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.84. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $159.76.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Oppenheimer raised shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $763,367 in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

